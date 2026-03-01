Jose Mourinho hints he could leave Benfica in veiled dig at Liga Portugal officiating standards

Speaking on Sunday ahead of his side's clash with Gil Vicente, Mourinho introduced a controversial concept regarding the Liga Portugal standings. The manager detailed that his squad is currently fighting in two parallel universes: one dictated by the official points and another by what he perceives as a distorted reality. Currently, Benfica occupies the third position in the table with 55 points, trailing the leaders in a race that the head coach believes has been compromised by external factors.

To explain this perspective, Mourinho provided a direct insight into his motivational tactics: "There are real and virtual classifications. The real one is the one that counts, but, if we want to hold on to the virtual one, there is a fundamental difference. The real one is the real one, but, as a leader of a group, I have to hold on also to the virtual one and that is a motivation for us. We know perfectly well what has been happening."