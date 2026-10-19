Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Live$50
FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-SEVILLAAFP
Alvino Hanafi

'Put gloves on him and he plays goalkeeper!' – Jose Mourinho makes wild Federico Valverde claim

Real Madrid
J. Mourinho
Y. Diomande
F. Valverde
Real Madrid vs Sevilla
Sevilla
LaLiga

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho praised the extraordinary versatility of captain Federico Valverde following his brilliant performance at right-back against Sevilla. Mourinho also backed young winger Yan Diomande, comparing his development process to Vinicius Junior's early days at the club.

  • Mourinho praises Valverde masterclass at right-back

    Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho selected captain Federico Valverde at right-back for Sunday's 4-1 win over Sevilla, keeping two natural full-backs on the bench. The Uruguayan international delivered a flawless display, clearing an acrobatic second-half effort off the goal line to preserve Madrid's lead.

    Valverde's engine and defensive awareness allowed young forward Endrick to operate with greater freedom down the right flank.

    Mourinho reiterated that the midfielder's willingness to sacrifice for the team makes him an indispensable leader.

  • imago-sport-1084748489.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    Boss claims Valverde could play in goal

    Speaking to reporters post-match, Mourinho showered Valverde with ultimate praise for his tactical flexibility. "The other day, half-jokingly and half-seriously, I said that if we had four Valverdes, they’d play in four different positions," Mourinho smiled.

    "He’s one of the most versatile players in football today. He can play anywhere and at a very high level. Today, he played a brilliant game."

    "He’s the captain of Real Madrid, and if he has to play as a goalkeeper, then gloves on and into the goal," the Portuguese manager added.

  • Mourinho likens Diomande progression to Vinicius Junior

    Mourinho also evaluated teenage winger Yan Diomande, who set up Guler's opener before capping the 4-1 win with a stunning solo goal. "He has a lot to improve and a lot of room for improvement. He’s young, naive, and an unfinished product," Mourinho observed.

    "He often reaches dangerous areas and struggles to relax in the final moment. He’ll get there."

    "I remember a lot when Vini Jr. arrived at Madrid, and two or three years later, he was a top-level player."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
  • imago-sport-1084744587.jpgLe Pictorium

    Tactical solutions boost Madrid squad depth

    Valverde's adaptability and Diomande's rapid progress provide Mourinho with immense tactical flexibility across a demanding calendar.

    With key players stepping up in secondary roles, Real Madrid possess deep tactical reserves for upcoming challenges.

    Los Blancos now prepare for European action with full confidence in their rotated options.

Next matches
RMA

RMA

Champions League

21 Oct 2026

RBL

RBL

SEV

SEV

LaLiga

26 Oct 2026

OSA

OSA