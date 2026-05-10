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Jose Mourinho DENIES contact with Florentina Perez over Real Madrid return - but stops short of ruling out Benfica exit
Real Madrid struggling under Arbeloa
Arbeloa replaced Xabi Alonso as Madrid boss in January, but has been unable to oversee a turnaround in fortunes. Los Blancos suffered a quarter-final Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich, and now face the prospect of second straight season without a major trophy, having fallen 11 points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona with just four games left to play.
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Mourinho addresses rumours
With speculation mounting that Mourinho has submitted a list of 10 demands to Perez for a return to Madrid, the Benfica manager addressed the media on Sunday to clarify his position. He told reporters: "I don't know what you're talking about regarding my demands to Real Madrid, as such, I cannot even answer your question." Seeking to put an end to the immediate transfer chatter, he added: "But all these stories that have come out -demands, meetings- is all speculation."
The 'one-week window' of opportunity
While dismissing current negotiations, the manager carefully explained the mechanics of football appointments, leaving an opportunity for the summer. "There is one thing I would like to stress: in the world of football, it is not the professionals who have an interest in going or not going. I think things, when they start... it is the clubs that have the interest and are the clubs that initiate or not procedures to try to have the people they want," he noted. "I haven't had any contact with Real Madrid, I haven't, and until the last game of the championship against Estoril I won't have it either. Then, there is a one-week window where I will have the freedom to talk to whoever I think I should talk to."
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What happens next?
Once Benfica finish their season, Mourinho enters his self-declared one-week window for negotiations. The football world will watch closely to see if Perez finally brings the 'Special One' back to Spain. For now, though, Madrid remain focus on their Clasico clash with Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Sunday evening, which they must win to prevent their arch-rivals clinching the title.