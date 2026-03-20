AFP
Jose Mourinho & David de Gea pay tribute after tragic death of ex-Man Utd coach
Mourinho's tribute
Louro has died at the age of 67, with reports suggesting that the former goalkeeping coach passed away after a prolonged illness. Louro was one of Mourinho's most trusted aides, working as a goalkeeping coach across his spells at Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and Manchester United. Vitor Baia, Petr Cech, and Julio Cesar were all named the UEFA best goalkeeper while working under the coach's tutelage, and Mourinho has issued a heartfelt tribute to one of his closest friends.
Mourinho wrote on Instagram: “In my family you are still alive. I will still hear you saying before every game, ‘Bro, it’s gonna be okay.’”
De Gea also wrote on social media: "Rest in peace." That message was accompanied by a photo of the two together and two emojis: Praying hands and a white dove.
- AFP
Football clubs express condolences
Real Madrid announced the tragic news of Louro's passing, and said in a statement: "Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences, affection, and sympathy to his family, colleagues, clubs, and all his loved ones.
"During the three seasons he was part of Real Madrid's coaching staff under José Mourinho, Silvino Louro won 1 LaLiga, 1 Copa del Rey, and 1 Supercopa de España. Silvino Louro passed away at the age of 67. Rest in peace."
Manchester United echoed those sentiments, writing: "We are saddened to learn our former goalkeeping coach Silvino Louro has passed away.
"Our thoughts go out to Silvino's family and friends at this difficult time."
Inter Milan said: "FC Internazionale Milano would like to express its condolences on the passing of Silvino de Almeida Louro, a long-time member of José Mourinho's staff and the Inter first-team goalkeeping coach from 2008 to 2010.
"After a 23-year career in goal, Silvino began working under Mourinho, staying with him from 2001 to 2018. At Inter, he coached a cohort of keepers composed of Julio Cesar, Francesco Toldo and Paolo Orlandoni, who is currently on Cristian Chivu's staff in the same role. Plenty of personality and charisma, it wasn't uncommon to see Silvino wearing the gloves and taking part in drills firsthand at Appiano Gentile. During his two seasons at the Club, his contribution was key to the Nerazzurri winning two league titles, two Supercoppas, one Coppa Italiana, and the Champions League in 2010.
"The Club's thoughts are with his family at this sad time."
Chelsea 'deeply saddened' by ex-coach's death
Chelsea said: "Everyone at Chelsea FC is deeply saddened by the passing of our former goalkeeping coach, Silvino Louro. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this difficult time."
John Terry shared a photo of Louro on Instagram, with the comment: "RIP my friend. What a great man."
Louro enjoyed a lengthy playing career as a goalkeeper, playing for the likes of Vitoria Setubal, Benfica, and Porto, while also winning 23 caps for Portugal between 1983 and 1997. He won the Portuguese league title four times, all during his time at Benfica.
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Tributes from Portuguese football
Benfica, his former employers, said: “Sport Lisboa and Benfica expresses its deepest sorrow over the passing of Silvino.
“Former goalkeeper of the Club and the National Team, he will forever remain in the memory of Benfica fans as a striking figure of a generation that greatly honored the badge on their chest.
“To the family and friends, the Club extends its most heartfelt condolences.”
Porto said: “FC Porto is in mourning for the passing of Silvino Louro. As a player, he won 2 championships and one Supertaça. As a goalkeeping coach, Silvino lifted eight more titles, including a Champions League and a UEFA Cup.
“FC Porto sends its heartfelt condolences to Silvino’s family and friends.”
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