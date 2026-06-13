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Jose Mourinho would have left Benfica even if Florentino Perez lost Real Madrid election, says president Rui Costa
The Mourinho departure
Costa has spoken publicly about the circumstances surrounding Mourinho's departure from Benfica, insisting the coach's move to Real Madrid had become inevitable. According to the Benfica president, Mourinho made it clear that he intended to accept Madrid's offer if Perez won the club's presidential election. However, Costa also revealed that even if Perez had failed to secure victory, Mourinho would still have left Benfica.
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The Florentino Perez factor
While many believed Mourinho's future hinged on Florentino Perez winning the presidency at the Bernabeu, Costa insists the coach was already halfway out the door at the Estadio da Luz. When questioned on whether Mourinho would still be the Benfica boss if Perez had lost the election, Costa was blunt about the reality of the situation.
"Benfica only had to wait for the outcome of the Real Madrid election process because of what I just said. He [Mourinho] was assumed that he would be Real Madrid's coach if Florentino won the elections," Costa said in a press conference.
"[Mourinho] would no longer be Benfica's coach given all the circumstances, in an agreement reached amicably between the parties. He would leave at this moment."
Costa explains the circumstances behind the move
The Benfica president revealed the club had attempted to secure Mourinho's long-term future before Real Madrid entered the picture. Costa also rejected any suggestion that he felt betrayed by the manager's decision to leave.
"We made the offer when we felt it was appropriate," Costa admitted. "We talked over time, and Mourinho knew perfectly well that he was the coach I wanted for next season.
"He had a contract with Benfica, and we understood that at the end of the season we would renew that contract and not let him start his final year with only one year left on his contract. Jose Mourinho's choice was different. Real Madrid came along and took another option. Disappointed? No, I have to respect it. It was unforeseen for us, I don't hide it, but I have to respect it and move on."
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Benfica turn their focus to the future
With Mourinho's departure effectively complete, Benfica's attention will now turn to planning for next season after the club appointed Marco Silva to take over. Meanwhile, Mourinho will begin his second spell at Los Blancos, tasked with restoring the club's glory days after two trophyless seasons.