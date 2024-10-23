'Give me the money!' - Jose Mourinho not giving up on belated Man Utd Premier League winner's medal as Fenerbahce boss hopes for Man City FFP punishment & 'bonus' payment
Jose Mourinho says he has not given up hope of being handed a Premier League winner's medal if Manchester City are stripped of their titles.
- Mourinho finished second with Man Utd
- Hoping for medal if City lose titles
- Portuguese icon preparing to face former club