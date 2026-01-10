Getty Images Sport
'It suits us!' - Jorrel Hato delighted with Liam Rosenior's impact at Chelsea after scoring in 5-1 FA Cup thumping of Charlton as new Blues boss matches Antonio Conte record in first game
Rosenior starts with a win
Rosenior said he was "honoured" to become manager of the Stamford Bridge club when he was unveiled earlier this week. The 41-year-old departed RC Strasbourg to replace the recently sacked Enzo Maresca.
With very little time to prepare his players for a potentially tricky trip across London in the cup, Hato believes Rosenior did a good job in instilling his message before the FA cup tie.
Hato opened the scoring in a resounding victory for the Blues. Efforts from Toisin Adaraboiyo, Marc Guiu, Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez backed up Hato's praise of his new boss, as Chelsea weathered a spirited display from their hosts, before besting their overmatched opponents in a ruthless second half display.
Hato's post-game comments
The 19-year-old defender was voted as man of the match by the TNT viewers. Speaking with the channel on The Valley pitch, Hato said: "We knew it was going to be a difficult game here away at Charlton but I think we did a good job. We created a lot of chances, didn't give much away, only one goal but we did well."
On his first Chelsea goal, he added: "I was actually surprised that I hit it so that's why I didn't celebrate it, but very happy with my first goal for Chelsea and it's a nice way to do it. I knew it was in.
On playing his first FA Cup game, the youngster said: "I like these games. I like to fight, a lot of duels, today was a game like this so it was nice. It was a good game for me and a good game for the team."
When asked about the impact of his new manager, Hato replied: "He has his own way to play football and I think it is a good way and it suits us. We had a lot of meetings with him to try to explain how he wants to play because it was a short time and I think today we showed what he wanted."
Rosenior praises Hato's goal
Rosenior shared his admiration for Hato's display, saying the youngster's goal came at the perfect time. The Dutchman's strike came during a lengthy period of added time at the end of the first time, as the officials made up for a delay in proceedings to treat a medical emergency in the crowd.
The new Chelsea boss said: "A good start, professional. I thought our first goal came at an important time in the game, it was a brilliant goal for Jorrel [Hato]. The quality of my players was outstanding. Strong start, something to build on and quite a small game on Wednesday night!
"Goals change games and that comes down to quality of players. To get the goal when we did was really good. I've got a fantastic squad, I was delighted with the starting players."
Rosenior gets rare winning start as Chelsea boss
Rosenior is the first manager to win his first game in charge of Chelsea since Antonio Conte in August 2016. The Italian boss started his tenure in west London with a 2-1 victory over West Ham. None of the previous nine managers — including caretaker and interim appointments — before the 41-year-old were able to win their first game in charge, with the Blues 'boasting' five draws and four losses in their new managers' respective debuts.
Everyone connected with the club will be hoping that's a positive omen for Rosenior's tenure. The former Strasbourg boss has a big week ahead of him, as Chelsea take on Arsenal in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi final on Wednesday, before hosting west London rivals next Saturday.
