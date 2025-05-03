FBL-ASIA-C1-UAE-KSA-HILAL-AHLIAFP
Jorge Jesus leaves Al-Hilal after falling six points behind leaders Al-Ittihad in Saudi Pro League title race, although they still lead Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Al HilalJ. JesusAl IttihadSaudi Pro League

Jorge Jesus has parted ways with Al-Hilal after the Saudi Pro League giants fell six points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad.

  • Jesus left Al-Hilal on mutual terms
  • Fell six points behind Al-Ittihad in the title race
  • 70-year-old manager linked with a move to Brazil national team
