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‘Never know what’s coming’ - Jordan Pickford’s top three attributes explained legendary Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps assesses England’s World Cup No.1
Explosive power and tournament run
Earps has detailed the defining traits making Pickford crucial. The goalkeeper has played every match for England at this World Cup, keeping clean sheets against Ghana and Panama after conceding two goals against Croatia.
Despite conceding one goal against DR Congo in the last 32, his form remains elite. "I think he was unbelievable the other night, probably had a tricky start to the tournament, not the Jordan Pickford for England we're used to seeing, but unbelievable against Mexico - came for every cross. So I've put power up there because I think he covers the goal really well. I think everyone probably sees that he dives for every ball, even if it's well wide of the target or well going over and I think that's part of his presence on the pitch. He likes to make strikers think twice about your margins for error. I think he's really explosive, not like the most tall goalkeeper, but covers the goal really well," Earps explained to Sky Sports.
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Direct distribution and Mexico masterclass
Pickford is renowned for his distribution. Earps observed: "He can boot that ball long! I think more in terms of direct play, he gets England out of trouble sometimes, he tries to find Harry Kane for some hold up play or just to release the pressure, gain some territory. I'd have him more as a long ball striker than maybe an intricate Ederson type. It seemed to me like a massive part of the game plan, not quite PSG kicking out of play, but it was definitely part of the game plan. I think the first 25 minutes was to gain territory and not invite pressure and not try and make silly mistakes, giving Mexico a chance." Against Mexico in the last 16, despite conceding two goals, his performance was widely considered his best in the tournament yet.
Unpredictable nature and defensive resilience
The final attribute identified is his eccentric character. "That was one of my favorite parts about watching him. You never really know what's coming. You never know if he's going to hold the ball on the floor for an extra 10 seconds or if he's going to give his defenders a rollicking," Earps stated. "But I like that. I like to see goalkeepers having a bit of personality and I think he’s got that in abundance. And I think that really came through the other night. I think the defenders did a great job as well. But him and Dan Burn, particularly in the last 30 minutes, were taking crosses and defending crosses for their lives."
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What comes next against Norway?
England will now prepare for a formidable test in the quarter-finals against Norway. Pickford faces the daunting task of stopping Erling Haaland, who has already netted seven goals in the tournament. The prolific striker recently scored a brilliant brace to eliminate Brazil with a 2-1 victory in the last 16. The squad face a rigorous schedule this week to build momentum for this crucial fixture.
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