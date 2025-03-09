This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jordan Morris breaks Seattle Sounders' all-time scoring record in thrilling MLS win over LAFC

Hometown hero Morris etches his name in Sounders' history with a record-breaking goal in a 5-2 victory over LAFC

  • Morris scores his 87th goal for the Sounders, surpassing Raúl Ruidíaz
  • Record-breaking strike proves to be game-winner in a 5-2 triumph
  • Seattle native continues to shine in his role as a Designated Player
