'Catching the team emotionally' - Bayern Munich star Jonathan Tah explains why Vincent Kompany and Xabi Alonso are masters of the locker room

While both managers are known for their astute tactical minds, Tah insists their true strength lies in their elite man-management. He noted that even the best footballing systems will fail without proper squad buy-in.

"I think the most important is the approach they have to a team, because you can have all of the best tactics," he explained. "If you don't really have the connection to the team, and if the team doesn't really connect and feel what you want to do, then it's not going to work.

"Even if the tactic sounds good. I think both of them are capable of catching the team emotionally so that everybody listens and everybody follows what they want from you."