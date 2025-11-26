If you’ve followed John Tolkin’s career, “boring” is just about the last word you’d use to describe him. This is a player who once said he wanted to retire to a private island so he could spearfish and play Wii Golf all day. A player who changed his hairstyle almost weekly in MLS. A player teammate Jack McGlynn once called “a different kind of human,” and who has described himself as a “simple creature” with plenty of thoughts about New Jersey car rides, American food composition and tiki bars.

So how could Tolkin ever be boring? As it turns out, he means something different. “Boring” now reflects a sense of stability - a comfort level he’s been searching for. As he pushes for a World Cup place, boring means consistency, and consistency at a high level. It means settling into a rhythm in a new league, at a still-new club that’s beginning to feel like home.

For one of American soccer’s most distinctive personalities, boring might actually be a welcome change.

"I've actually been pretty boring lately. For me, it's just going to training and playing, man. It's the easy life," Tolkin tells GOAL. "It's been about being super low-key. It'll stay like that from now until the Christmas break and that's it, man. I've been chilling. That's it: just chilling."

He hasn’t exactly been sitting still, though. In recent months, Tolkin has become one of the 2. Bundesliga’s most effective attacking outlets with Holstein Kiel, contributing one goal and two assists as he rebounds from the frustration of relegation last season to play some of the best football of his career. He’s also worked his way back into the USMNT picture, delivering his strongest senior performance in the 2025 finale against Uruguay. Taken together, there’s plenty for Tolkin to feel energized about - even as he embraces this new, low-key version of himself.