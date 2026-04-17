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'I'm the perfect guy' - Ex-Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor reveals plans to buy Bundesliga side
Textor eyes German expansion
US investor Textor revealed his long-standing interest in Eintracht during a new documentary titled "Inside Football – Who is buying the game?". The Eagle Football Holdings chief claimed he had targeted the Bundesliga side for years, even suggesting that his move for former Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner at Palace was linked to this strategy. However, the Eintracht leadership has remained deeply sceptical of the proposal, citing concerns over the impact of multi-club ownership models on the integrity of German football.
- AFP
The 'perfect' candidate
Speaking from his home in Florida, Textor emphasised a personal connection to Frankfurt that he believed made him the ideal suitor for the club. He argued that his passion for the game and his family history made him more than just a typical foreign financier.
Reflecting on his suitability for a role at the heart of Europe, Textor said, as quoted by the Frankfurter Rundschau: "I am an Eintracht fan. I am the perfect, passionate guy who would love to invest in Germany. I don’t speak the language. But my father said: You are German. So I am German."
Multi-club model rejected
Eintracht’s leadership has responded to the news with significant caution, with board spokesman Axel Hellmann criticising the multi-club ownership structure that the club would become part of, with Textor's group already holding stakes in Lyon, Botafogo and RWDM Brussels. He argued that such networks provide an unfair competitive advantage and insisted that stricter regulations must be implemented to maintain the integrity of the transfer market.
Warning against the growing influence of global consortia, Hellmann said: "One must deal with rules that, in the end, do not make it so easy for investors to buy clubs and then push players from A to B. Nip it in the bud!"
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Leipzig showdown awaits
Eintracht face a crucial tactical test this Saturday as they host RB Leipzig in the 30th round of the Bundesliga campaign. Currently sitting seventh in the table with 42 points from 29 matches, they remain 14 points adrift of their upcoming opponents who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.
The board has maintained a firm stance against majority stakes, meaning the squad needs to secure a positive result to keep their European aspirations alive amidst the ongoing ownership discussions.