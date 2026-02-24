'People have got to make decisions' - John Terry reveals 'frustration' after Chelsea decided against appointing him as caretaker manager or adding him to first-team staff

Terry is an active social media user and he commented on Maresca's exit in a TikTok video shortly after the sacking was confirmed on New Year's Day.

He said: "Enzo Maresca has just been sacked by Chelsea and to be honest I'm completely shocked, I didn't see it coming. I know things of late haven't been how he would like. You can see and hear that there’s been tension.

"I've had so many phone calls this morning after the news and everyone expects me to know what’s happening. I haven't got a clue what's happening, I'm not involved in the first team so I don't know.

"Just my opinion from afar, there's clearly been tension between the manager and the owner and they've come to this decision."