John Terry to become Chelsea boss?! Legendary captain backed for first job in management as replacement for sacked Enzo Maresca

Keys wrote on X: "If I’m a Chelsea fan I want to see JT given a go. He’s a Chelsea man to the core - has served time elsewhere & there’s no reason he can’t do what Lampard is doing at Coventry - with better tools."

A report from Football.London has claimed that the Blues do not intend to appoint Terry, who has expressed his own shock at Maresca leaving.

He said on TikTok: "Enzo Maresca has just been sacked by Chelsea and to be honest I’m completely shocked, I didn’t see it coming. I know things of late haven’t been how he would like. You can see and hear that there’s been tension.

"I’ve had so many phone calls this morning after the news and everyone expects me to know what’s happening. I haven’t got a clue what’s happening, I’m not involved in the first team so I don’t know.

"Just my opinion from afar, there’s clearly been tension between the manager and the owner and they’ve come to this decision."

