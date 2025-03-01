John Terry 2024Getty
Soham Mukherjee

'There can only be one' - John Terry lining up blockbuster first guest as he plans to launch new podcast that would see him 'go head-to-head with Rio Ferdinand'

J. TerryJ. MourinhoChelseaPremier LeagueFenerbahceSuper Lig

John Terry is reportedly lining up a blockbuster first guest for his new podcast that would see him "go head-to-head with Rio Ferdinand".

  • Terry set to launch his own football podcast
  • Working to get Jose Mourinho for the first episode
  • Has a sour relationship with Ferdinand since 2011 fallout
