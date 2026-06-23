AFP
'Nobody more qualified' - John Terry blasts Chelsea for 'borderline offensive' interim manager snub
The snub and the stats
Appearing on the Sports Uncensored show, Terry revealed his disappointment regarding the managerial decisions made by Chelsea. Having made 717 appearances and scored 67 goals as the club's historic captain, Terry felt uniquely suited for the job.
When Enzo Maresca and later Liam Rosenior were dismissed, Chelsea chose academy coach Calum McFarlane as interim manager. Piers Morgan labelled the decision to overlook Terry as "borderline offensive". Defending his own credentials, Terry stated: "But when an opportunity comes up and a manager leaves the football club and Chelsea are looking for an interim manager, there was no one in the buildings, the academy building or the first team building, that was more qualified than me in terms of their qualifications."
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A legendary connection to Stamford Bridge
Terry stressed that his deep-rooted connection to Chelsea should have been a significant factor. His playing career at Stamford Bridge yielded an incredible haul of silverware, including one Champions League, five Premier League titles, one Europa League, five FA Cups, and four League Cups.
Despite acknowledging he is not ready for the permanent position, the former defender felt he could have provided what the supporters needed during a turbulent period. He added: "More importantly, and above all of that, whether it was for one game or two games, there was no one more Chelsea than me. And again, touching the supporters, give the supporters what they wanted at that specific time."
The hard work behind the scenes
Addressing the suggestion that Rosenior was a more suitable fit, Terry vigorously defended his own coaching journey. Since retiring as a player at Aston Villa in 2018 following a free transfer from Chelsea the previous year, he has worked diligently to build a solid foundation. He expressed frustration that the ownership ignored his sacrifices.
Hitting back at pundit Simon Jordan, Terry remarked: "I spent four years doing my badges, travelling up and down the country. I spent three and a half years at Aston Villa being assistant manager to Dean Smith, living away from my family to enable myself to walk into a job or get a job. And I’m not talking Premier League level or Championship level."
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What next for Chelsea and Terry?
Looking ahead, Chelsea have a new permanent manager in Xabi Alonso, who will look to bring stability back to Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, Terry will continue his part-time role within the academy setup. Despite the recent setbacks, the decorated legend remains focused on developing young talent while patiently waiting for the right opportunity to finally launch his own managerial career.