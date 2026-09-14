John Obi Mikel reveals the transfer mistake costing Xabi Alonso and Chelsea this season

Chelsea have faced severe criticism for their summer transfer window activity, specifically their inability to secure a replacement for Fernandez. The midfielder departed for Manchester City on deadline day for a record-breaking £125m fee.

Although a deal for Monaco youngster Lamine Camara collapsed at the final moment, Mikel expressed his deep frustration on the Obi One podcast. "That is one position that the club has failed to strengthen during the transfer window. We failed," Mikel stated. "We knew Enzo Fernandez wanted to leave the football club. We knew for so long he wanted to go."