Joao Cancelo reveals broken promise at Al-Hilal as La Liga winner explains reason behind Barcelona loan return

Fresh from celebrating Barcelona’s 2025-26 La Liga title triumph, Cancelo lifted the lid on his acrimonious departure from Al-Hilal. The former Manchester City defender arrived in Saudi Arabia as a marquee signing, but his time there was cut short by a lack of transparency from the club’s hierarchy. Cancelo has now claimed that he was intentionally misled about his future in the squad.

Speaking to DAZN, the defender did not hold back when discussing the circumstances of his exit. “At Al-Hilal, unfortunately, I had people who did not tell me the truth. They told me I was going to be registered for the Saudi league list, and then, when the time came, they did not do it. After that, I’m always the one left with the bad image… but at least I keep my word, and I would not trade it for anything. I have always been the same way. I am straightforward and I do not hold grudges against anyone." Cancelo said.