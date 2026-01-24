'He’s doesn't care' - Joan Laporta slammed for 'opportunistic' decision to call Barcelona presidential election before end of season

There is some flexibility on when the elections can be held and he could have chosen any date between the middle of March and the middle of June. However, Laporta has opted to hold elections in the earliest possible window, meaning they will be held on March 15 this year while the team is still competing in various competitions, including the Champions League round of 16.

"The Board of Directors has agreed to call elections for the club presidency on Sunday 15 March 2026," a statement read on the club's official website earlier this week.

"In the coming days, and in accordance with the deadlines established in the FC Barcelona Statutes, the official call will be published, including the schedule and all details of the electoral process."

Laporta is running for re-election, while Victor Font, Marc Ciria, Xavier Vilajoana and Joan Camprubi have all announced their intention to run. However, the current Barcelona president has been slammed by his rivals for calling the election before the campaign draws to a close.