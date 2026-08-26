'We are very interested' - Laporta sends clear Julian Alvarez message as Barcelona push for Atletico star

Laporta has broken his silence on the club's pursuit of Alvarez, making it clear that the Argentine forward remains their top priority before the transfer window slams shut. Speaking in an interview posted to Barcelona's social media pages on Wednesday, Laporta addressed the ongoing saga that has seen relations between the two La Liga giants strained over the summer months.

The 26-year-old striker remains under contract with Atletico until 2030, but he has emerged as one of the most sought-after names in the current summer transfer window, attracting concrete interest from Barcelona, Arsenal, and Real Madrid. This comes despite the forward publicly expressing his desire for a move away from the Metropolitano in an interview with ESPN during the World Cup.

Laporta stated: 'Before anything, we have the utmost respect for Atletico de Madrid and a personal appreciation for their executives as well, because we've known each other for many years. This whole situation has created a lot of noise. This is not motivated by actions taken by Barca. It is motivated by the fact that Atletico told us they were not selling (Alvarez). However, it looks like, from what we hear now (Atletico reportedly being open to selling Alvarez to Arsenal), they are trying to reach agreements with other clubs. I want to tell Enrique Cerezo, with all the respect because I appreciate him a lot, that Barca have been up to the standards required in this situation, in the same way we do with other clubs.'