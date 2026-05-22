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Yosua Arya

'We're not going to allow this!' - Barcelona president promises to Florentino Perez's 'grotesque' attack and accuses Real Madrid chief of covering up club's failures

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Barcelona president Joan Laporta has issued a defiant response to Florentino Perez, describing the Real Madrid chief’s recent accusations regarding the Negreira case as "grotesque." The Blaugrana leader suggested that the explosive claims from the capital are merely a smokescreen to distract from Los Blancos' lack of silverware over the last two seasons.

  • Laporta fires back at Perez over Negreira comments

    The Barcelona president launched a fierce response to recent remarks made by Perez. During a press conference announcing his candidacy for re-election, Perez claimed the Negreira case had led to titles being “stolen” from Madrid. Laporta accused Perez of attempting to divert attention away from Madrid’s lack of success over the last two years.

    He insisted Barcelona would not tolerate what he described as false accusations directed at the club. The Barca president also confirmed relations between the two clubs have deteriorated further amid the ongoing refereeing investigation. Perez had previously described the relationship between the clubs as “completely broken”.

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  • Joan Laporta AFP/Josep Lago

    Laporta labels Perez strategy ‘grotesque’

    Laporta did not hide his frustration when discussing Perez’s press conference and Madrid’s handling of the Negreira case.

    "I think it was grotesque, but it had a strategy," Laporta said, as quoted by Marca. "The one I mentioned... it was meant to divert attention from two years without winning anything, and this has them very worried.

    "They have to justify the unjustifiable somehow, and the best way is to stir up trouble and throw everything at Barcelona. We're not going to allow this. I'm sure we at the club will react."

  • Laporta promises 'forceful' reaction

    He also suggested Madrid’s focus on Barcelona reflected insecurity within the club, and claimed that he and his team would react if Los Blancos attacked the Catalan side.

    He said: "As long as they don't use Barca to cover up their problems, I respect him. When they use Barca, we react. In that press conference, they tried to use Barca in a grotesque way, spreading falsehoods about a certain issue, stating things that aren't true. I'm not going to comment on the other matter, because I don't care what they say in Madrid or about Real Madrid. When they talk about Barca, we react forcefully. [Vice-president] Yuste came out and described that press conference, and I agree."

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  • Florentino PerezGetty Images

    Barca prepare for further fallout

    Barcelona are expected to continue defending the club’s position publicly as tensions with Madrid intensify. Laporta has already indicated the club will respond forcefully to accusations it considers false or damaging. The dispute is also likely to deepen scrutiny surrounding the Negreira case while increasing pressure on both clubs on and off the pitch.

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