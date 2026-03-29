Joan Laporta makes 'did what I had to' admission about Lionel Messi's exit as Barcelona 'needed to build a new team'

Laporta has once again defended the decision to part ways with Barca's greatest ever player. While the exit was met with tears and frustration from the fan base, Laporta maintains that the financial and sporting reality of the club left him with no choice but to initiate a total rebuild.

In a frank discussion with El Pais, Laporta explained that the logic behind the split was rooted in long-term planning. "I did what I had to do. Leo was nearing the end of his career and we needed to build a new team. Would I have liked to build the new team with Leo’s help? Yes. We tried, but it wasn’t to be," he admitted.