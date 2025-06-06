Jesse Marsch: Vancouver Whitecaps were 'poisoned' before CONCACAF Champions Cup final vs. Cruz Azul
The Canada manager, who has three Whitecaps players on his roster for the Gold Cup, did not hold back in his comments on Friday about the development
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Marsch claims Vancouver Whitecaps were "poisoned" last weekend
- MLS side lost Champions Cup final 5-0 to Cruz Azul
- Canadian club shared Thursday, multiple players and staff were ill from time in Mexico