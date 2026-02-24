AFP
Jesse Marsch pulls apart Sam Allardyce's claim that ex-Leeds boss helped undo Marcelo Bielsa's work at Elland Road
Marsch vs Allardyce: The Leeds fallout
Allardyce, who was drafted in for a desperate but unsuccessful four-game cameo at the end of that season, has pointed the finger squarely at the men who occupied the dugout before him. Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, the former England manager suggested that the elite fitness levels established by Bielsa were squandered by Marsch and Javi Gracia, who stepped in after Marsch's departure and that of the initial interim coach Michael Skubala before Allardyce's arrival.
The veteran coach expressed his shock at the data he inherited, suggesting that the legendary "Bielsa-ball" engine had completely stalled by the time he arrived in West Yorkshire to try and stave off the threat of relegation to the Championship.
Big sam: leeds fitness collapsed
Allardyce did not hold back in his assessment of the physical decline at Elland Road, noting a stark contrast between the Leeds side he faced as an opponent and the one he eventually coached. "Bielsa had the top physical stats in the Premier League, Leeds were No. 1," Allardyce told the podcast. "So when I went to Leeds I thought: 'At least they are fit.' [But Leeds were] bottom three [in fitness stats].
"The two managers after Bielsa allowed the physical stats to drop into the Premier League's bottom three. I thought: 'If we are in the top six at least we are fit enough to stay in the game, organise ourselves'."
The man often referred to as "Big Sam" reflected on his previous encounters with the Whites to highlight just how far he believes the standards had fallen. During his time at West Bromwich Albion, he saw first-hand the relentless nature of the team Bielsa had built, a trait he felt was missing during his own short-lived tenure. "I remember when I was manager of West Brom, [Bielsa's Leeds] were still going in the last 20 minutes as fast as they were in the first 20 minutes," Allardyce added, lamenting the lack of stamina he encountered in the dressing room.
Marsch produces the receipts to silence his critics
Never one to shy away from a confrontation, Marsch took to social media to systematically dismantle Allardyce’s narrative. The current Canada national team boss presented a series of data points from his time in charge, which appeared to contradict the idea that the team had become sluggish. According to the stats shared by Marsch, Leeds remained a physical powerhouse during his tenure, ranking first in the Premier League for total kilometres covered, metres covered, high-speed sprints, high-speed runs, and overall sprints. His response to Allardyce was short and biting, simply adding: "Really?"
The exchange grew even more heated as Marsch engaged with supporters who questioned his legacy at the club. When one fan challenged his statistics, Marsch snapped back: "Game week 1-20. Learn to read pal." The American seemed determined to protect his professional reputation, refusing to let the "Big Sam" narrative go unchallenged. Despite the friction, some fans supported his decision to stand his ground, with Marsch giving a thumbs up to a follower who suggested that the critics "are not worth it" in the grand scheme of things.
Marsch defends his leeds legacy
However, the debate took a more somber turn when a supporter reminded both managers that their opinions were secondary to the fact that the club was ultimately relegated. "Nobody cares about yours or Big Sam's opinions, the relegation speaks for itself," the fan wrote. Marsch was quick to clarify his own involvement in the club's timeline, replying: "Except we kept the team up," referring to the dramatic final day of the 2021-22 season when a win over Brentford secured safety, a moment famously remembered for Raphinha’s celebrations before his big-money move to Barcelona.
Since that turbulent period, the career paths of the two managers have diverged significantly. While Allardyce has not returned to the dugout since failing to save Leeds from the drop, Marsch has found a new lease of life on the international stage.
As the head coach of Canada, he is currently preparing the nation for a co-hosting role in the upcoming 2026 World Cup. For Leeds fans, the era of Bielsa, Marsch, and Allardyce remains a period of intense emotion, but the data suggests that the debate over what went wrong at Elland Road is far from settled.
