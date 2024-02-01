Jesse Lingard left in limbo! Ex-Man Utd and England star's potential comeback falls through before Saudi Pro League transfer deadline

Chris Burton
Jesse Lingard Nottingham Forest 2022-23Getty
Jesse Lingard

Ex-Manchester United star Jesse Lingard remains in free agent limbo after reportedly seeing a move to the Saudi Pro League fall through.

  • Released by Nottingham Forest in 2023
  • Yet to be offered a contract anywhere
  • Links to teams in Turkey and America

