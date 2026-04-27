Jesse Lingard insists Bruno Fernandes should be in Ballon d'Or running after 'extraordinary' season' for Man Utd & gives honest verdict on Michael Carrick

Lingard played alongside Fernandes at Old Trafford between 2020 and 2022, and believes his old colleague should "100 percent" be in consideration for football's ultimate individual prize.

"His performances at Manchester United this season have been extraordinary. He has to be up there," Lingard said in an interview with BBC Sport.

He added on his close relationship with Fernandes: "He always wanted to see the best of me at United. He's always been a guy that's been there, that I can always reach out to."

The 32-cap England international's comments come after another of his former United colleagues, Paul Pogba, claimed that Fernandes would definitely be in the Ballon d'Or reckoning if he played for Manchester City, who have been the dominant force in Manchester for the best part of a decade under Pep Guardiola.



