'Big dream' - Jeremy Jacquet officially completes £60m Liverpool transfer

Jacquet expressed his delight at joining the Premier League giants, stating to the club official website: "I feel really good, the first impressions are good and I am very happy to start here. I am very happy. When I see the facilities, I can see myself there. I feel good here and I am very excited to get started. For me it’s a big dream, it’s a big club. A club like Liverpool, it’s a big dream for me."

Liverpool were forced to move decisively to secure Jacquet's signature, navigating a crowded market that included interest from Bayern Munich and Premier League rivals Chelsea. The defender admitted that the sporting project at Anfield was the deciding factor, particularly the opportunity to learn from established stars while noting that the Chelsea squad felt overpopulated compared to the clear path offered by the Reds.

"At Chelsea, I felt there were quite a lot of people [in his position]. Whereas at Liverpool, apart from the fact that Virgil van Dijk is nearing the end of his career, training with him is going to be huge. He's going to teach me so much. Training with guys like that, it doesn't get any better than that," the youngster said recently.



