Jenni Hermoso completes fairy tale Spain comeback with Nations League final victory over Germany as Alexia Putellas revels in 'magical night'
Joy for Hermoso and Spain
Hermoso was a late substitute as Spain beat Germany 3-0 in the second leg of their final to secure victory. La Roja were without three-time Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati for the match, after she suffered a broken leg in the build-up, but still eased to victory thanks to a brace from Claudia Pina and a Vicky Lopez goal. The victory means Spain retain their title and add it to their 2023 World Cup final win. Hermoso featured in that game, which was overshadowed by a kiss on the lips from Luis Rubiales in the presentation ceremony that culminated in a sexual assault conviction for the former RFEF president.
The Spain star admitted victory was the result of plenty of hard work, telling reporters afterwards: “It has been many months of work, of thinking about putting [a Spain shirt] on again and, in the end, everything has its reward. We continue to show we are the best team in the world.”
'Magical night' for Spain
Spain's victory was achieved at the Estadi Metropolitano in Madrid in front of a crowd of 55,843 fans, a record for the national team in a home game. Barcelona star Alexia Putellas, who is no stranger to the big stage and has won countless major titles for club and country, admitted it was a special night.
“It’s one of the most magical nights we’ve lived, one of the best nights of my career,” she told reporters. “Thank you very much to these people who have come to support us. At this point, some of us have been playing for the national team for 13 years and never imagined this. It says a lot about what we’ve done for women’s football in Spain. We’ll continue to inspire girls and boys to fight for their dreams, which sometimes come true.”
First trophy for Bermúdez
Although Spain are no strangers to success, Tuesday's win is a first trophy for manager Sonia Bermúdez. She replaced Montse Tomé at the helm in August and could not hide her delight at the victory.
“I’m very happy. We knew, after the match in Germany, that we could improve on that first half, and today the team came out much more switched on, much more focused, pressing higher. That was the idea. It’s true we could’ve scored in the first half, but we controlled their transitions well. Defensively, the team was spectacular, and in attack we have players with a real eye for goal. We’re very happy," she told reporters.
“I feel enormous joy. My whole family came, and people traveled from far away. We felt the fans so close—this stadium has something special. I played for this club, and I want to thank everyone for their affection and support. We wanted to give the fans this victory because they gave us everything.
"We’re going to enjoy today, this victory, because it takes so much to achieve. In February we’ll start thinking about World Cup qualifying.”
World Cup 2027 now in sight
Spain's victory, achieved comfortably without Bonmati, demonstrates once again how impressive Bermudez's team is and means they will begin World Cup 2027 qualifying as one of the favourites for the trophy. Bermudez's team kick off their qualifying campaign in March with games against Iceland and Ukraine.
