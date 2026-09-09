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Yosua Arya

'Best-performing player in the world' - Liga president Javier Tebas makes massive Rodri claim after Barcelona transfer

Rodri
Barcelona
LaLiga

Javier Tebas has expressed his delight at Rodri's blockbuster summer transfer to Barcelona following intense speculation linking him with Real Madrid. The Liga president praised the midfielder as the most in-form player in world football during a recent promotional event.

  • Rodri's blockbuster Barcelona arrival

    Rodri has completed a sensational summer transfer to Barcelona, putting an end to weeks of intense speculation regarding his club future. Prior to committing his future to Blaugrana, Rodri had been heavily linked with a move to their fierce rivals, Real Madrid. The fierce tug-of-war for his signature dominated headlines, making his eventual decision to choose Catalonia one of the standout stories of the summer window.

    His decision to ply his trade in Liga has generated significant excitement across Spanish football. The presence of such a high-profile talent provides a major boost to the league's global appeal for the new campaign.

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    Tebas delivers high praise

    Tebas has warmly welcomed Rodri's arrival in the Spanish top flight, dismissing any concerns about which club managed to secure his services. Speaking at the official presentation of the new Liga EA Sports Panini sticker album on Wednesday, Tebas was quick to laud the midfielder.

    The executive did not hold back in his assessment of Rodri's current standing in the global game. He emphasised that having a player of his calibre is a massive victory for Spanish football as a whole.

    "I am happy that Rodri is playing for Barcelona," Tebas said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. "It makes no difference to me whether he is at Madrid, Barcelona, ​​or anywhere else. I believe he is currently the best-performing player in the world, and I am very pleased."

  • Winning the transfer battle

    The battle for Rodri's signature was one of the most talked-about stories of the summer. For several weeks, strong rumours suggested that Real Madrid were firmly in the mix to land the commanding midfielder.

    Bringing him to the Spanish capital would have been a major addition for Los Blancos. Instead, Barca managed to successfully navigate the intense speculation, securing his services to bolster their own midfield options.

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    Hitting the ground running

    Following the summer drama, Rodri is now fully focused on making an immediate impact on the pitch. The midfielder has already made his official debut in Barca colours, seamlessly integrating into the first team.

    He has quickly stepped up in domestic competition, featuring in three Liga matches for the Blaugrana so far. Furthermore, Rodri was trusted from the very beginning of Barca's European campaign. He was named in the starting line-up for the club's Champions League league phase opener against Feyenoord, signalling his crucial role for the vital fixtures ahead.

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