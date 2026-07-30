Is Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez the biggest signing in USL history? Ranking seven star arrivals, from Didier Drogba to Tim Howard

Let's talk about the big names.

USL transfer business can be a funny thing. This is no longer a backwater sort of league, but, historically at least, it has not been associated with too many big-name signings. Players, typically, don't come to the USL if they want to make tons of cash.

However, it certainly has an appeal. USL is authentic. It is unpredictable and can be a bit hipster. In its best version, the league is also immense fun. Atletico Dallas's signing of Chicharito is proof of that very fact.

Fans can question his decision to join the USL or, as one reporter strangely did, question his football skill. But none of that matters. Chicharito in USL is fun. But who else has made a similar high-caliber move to the USL over the years?

GOAL takes a look at some of the biggest signings in USL history...