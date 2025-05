This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández sidelined from Chivas training after surprise personal surgery Liga MX J. Hernandez CD Guadalajara The former Manchester United and LA Galaxy forward has made 34 appearances since his return to Chivas—scoring just three goals. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Chicharito is entering his third season since returning to Guadalajara

He is currently in the final year of his contract with the club

Chivas finished the Clausura 2025 in 11th place