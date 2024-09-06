Will Javier Aguirre’s third stint as Mexico manager differ from his previous El Tri tenures?

Getty Images SportAlex LabidouWill Javier Aguirre’s third stint as Mexico manager differ from his previous El Tri tenures?J. AguirreFEATURESMexicoMexico vs New ZealandNew ZealandFriendliesMexico vs CanadaCanadaIf Mexico can claim 2025 Nations League or Gold Cup, it would be a win to a demanding fan baseArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAguirre returns to Mexico for third timeManager led El Tri in 2002, 2010 World CupsCan Mexico return to their best?Article continues below