Revealed: How much Jarrod Bowen & West Ham team-mates will lose in wages if they are relegated from Premier League to Championship
West Ham stars facing wage cuts
According to The Athletic, West Ham players will see their wages reduced by 50 percent in the event they are relegated to the Championship. It is common practice for clubs to insert such clauses into contracts, but given the Hammers' precarious position at the moment, a source has claimed this is making it difficult for the club to acquire their top transfer targets during the January transfer window. They have recently completed the signings of strikers Pablo Felipe and Taty Castellanos, while they are now on the lookout for reinforcements at centre-back, with Toulouse's Charlie Cresswell and Monaco's Eric Dier among the names linked.
How much does Bowen earn at West Ham?
Jarrod Bowen, West Ham's captain and a club legend, is believed to earn around £150,000 a week, making him the club's highest earner. He signed a contract running until 2030 back in 2023 and has consistently spoken of his commitment to the club. He is the son-in-law of one of West Ham's most famous fans, Danny Dyer, having married the actor's daughter, Dani, in 2025.
Paqueta seeking January exit
Star midfielder Lucas Paqueta is believed to earn a slightly lesser figure than the £150,000 weekly wage that Bowen picks up. However, Paqueta is reportedly looking to leave West Ham this month and return to Brazil with Flamengo. He is said to have asked to be left out of Sunday's FA Cup win at home to Queens Park Rangers.
While Flamengo are ready to pay £35 million ($47m) to sign Paqueta, West Ham would rather he stay until at least the end of the season in order to help them in their fight against relegation. Paqueta was linked with a move to Aston Villa last summer but the deal fell through, with the midfielder kissing the West Ham badge and mimicking hanging up a phone after scoring in a 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest days later.
What comes next for West Ham?
Nuno replaced Graham Potter as West Ham head coach in September, but has only won two Premier League matches since taking the job and is facing increasing calls to be sacked. Reports claim the club hierarchy were left furious with Nuno after he exchanged pleasantries with his former Nottingham Forest players following West Ham's 2-1 defeat to their relegation rivals last week.
Meanwhile, West Ham fans are said to be planning further protests against the board, namely majority owner David Sullivan and vice-chair Karren Brady, over their running of the club in the near future.
The Hammers travel to bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday hoping to spring a surprise on Spurs, though could end the weekend ten points adrift in the relegation zone.
