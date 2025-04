Las Águilas were eliminated after losing 2-1 to La Máquina in the second leg of the Champions Cup quarterfinals

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ángel Sepúlveda scored a brace

Álvaro Fidalgo found the net for América

Alejandro Zendejas played the full 90 minutes Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱