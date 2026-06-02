Jane Campbell replaces injured Phallon Tullis-Joyce on USWNT June camp roster

Campbell is no stranger to the U.S. Women’s National Team, their camps or the sport’s biggest stages.

The Houston Dash goalkeeper has been part of the USWNT setup for years, earning 10 senior caps while also being named to the 2020 and 2024 Olympic rosters. She was most recently called into the USWNT’s April training camp, though she did not appear in any of the team’s three matches at the SheBelieves Cup.

Now, Campbell is back in the mix.

U.S. Soccer announced that Campbell has been called in to replace Phallon Tullis-Joyce, who suffered an injury during the World Sevens Football tournament in London. Tullis-Joyce’s absence comes at an unfortunate time, as the Manchester United goalkeeper had another chance to make her case in a competitive USWNT goalkeeping picture.