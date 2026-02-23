Getty Images Sport
'They've had a personality bypass!' - Jamie Redknapp scorches 'horrendous' Tottenham after derby mauling by Arsenal & issues relegation verdict
The Gunners dismantle sorry Spurs
Arsenal restored their five-point Premier League lead with a dominant 4-1 north London derby win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. After a midweek draw against Wolves, Eze and Gyokeres each scored twice to silence Arsenal's critics. Spurs briefly levelled via Randal Kolo Muani following Eze’s opener, but the Gunners ran riot in the second half, leaving their rivals in the relegation mire as Gyokeres sealed the rout.
The result leaves the Spurs a perilous position, with interim boss Igor Tudor struggling to arrest a slump that has seen the club fail to record a single league victory since the turn of the year. Redknapp, who captained the club during his playing days, was visibly incensed by the lack of fight shown by the current crop of players as they were dismantled by their fiercest rivals on home soil.
- Getty Images Sport
Spurs in total freefall
With the club's last league win dating back to December 28, the statistics paint a grim picture for a side that was competing in Europe not long ago. The defeat to Mikel Arteta’s title-chasers was merely the latest chapter in a disastrous run that has seen the reigning Europa League champions pick up only four points from their last nine matches.
Speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports, Redknapp didn't pull any punches when asked if his old side were now in genuine danger of the drop.
“Of course they are, they’ve not won a game in 2026. They’ve been horrendous. It’s a team devoid of personality, they’ve had a personality bypass,” Redknapp fumed during the post-match analysis. The former midfielder’s assessment reflects a growing sense of dread at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the optimism of previous eras has been replaced by the cold reality of a second consecutive relegation battle following last season's 17th-place finish under Ange Postecoglou.
Can Tottenham survive the drop?
Despite the vitriol directed at their recent performances, Redknapp remains hopeful that the club’s stature might be enough to see them through the remaining fixtures. However, he admitted that his optimism is based more on historical reputation than any tangible evidence seen on the pitch this season. The upcoming clash against Fulham is now being viewed as a must-win fixture if they are to climb away from the bottom three.
“Do I think they’re going to stay up? Yes, but what am I basing it on? Absolutely nothing. I’m not basing it on any facts, I just feel probably because it’s Tottenham they’ll stay up,” Redknapp confessed. "But they’ve got to show character. He needs to find results quickly because they’ve obviously in a really bad way. But I do think they will find something and just keep themselves up. But it can’t carry on every year, this."
The appointment of Tudor as an interim solution following the sacking of Thomas Frank was intended to provide a "new manager bounce," but the Croatian’s tactical tweaks backfired spectacularly against a rampant Arsenal side. Tudor attempted a high-risk man-to-man marking system that was ruthlessly exploited by the movement of Eze and Gyokeres.
Redknapp pointed to these failed experiments as a sign of the deep-rooted issues currently plaguing the squad from top to bottom, adding: “Yes they’ve got injuries, but he’s come in today to change and go man to man - that didn’t work."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Tottenham
The challenge for Tudor is made even more complex by the fact that Tottenham are still, somehow, balancing a domestic survival bid with a Champions League campaign after finishing in the top eight. This dual demand is stretching a thin squad to its breaking point, and Redknapp warned that the club cannot afford to keep repeating these mistakes. The cycle of managerial changes and poor recruitment has left the club at its lowest ebb in recent memory, and things do not get any easier for the under-fire interim boss. Spurs must now pick themselves up for a daunting trip to West London next Sunday, where they face a resilient Fulham side at Craven Cottage in a match that could prove pivotal for their top-flight status.
Advertisement