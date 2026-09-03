Getty Images Sport
'The Darwin Nunez of full-backs' - Jamie Carragher tears into Liverpool star after chaotic start to the season
Carragher slams Liverpool defender Kerkez
Carragher has launched a scathing attack on Liverpool left-back Kerkez, labelling him the "Darwin Nunez of full-backs" due to his chaotic playing style. The defender has started the Reds' opening two Premier League matches, but his performances have drawn heavy scrutiny.
Liverpool have endured a frustrating start to the new campaign under manager Andoni Iraola. They have managed just two points so far, playing out consecutive 2-2 draws against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest. Both Kerkez and fellow full-back Jeremie Frimpong have faced severe backlash for their defensive frailties. Pundits have quickly questioned whether the Merseyside club made a major mistake during the summer transfer window.
- Getty Images Sport
'The Darwin Nunez of full-backs'
Carragher did not hold back when assessing Kerkez's tactical awareness, claiming the £40 million signing lacks composure. The former Liverpool defender believes the youngster relies too heavily on raw pace rather than intelligent positioning.
"Their understanding of the game is really, really poor. You’re watching the game and thinking, 'Why has he done that?'," Carragher explained on The Overlap.
"I described Kerkez last season – and it was his first season, maybe it was a bit harsh at the time – he's the Darwin Nunez of full-backs. It's just like 'head down and run', everything Kerkez does is 100 miles an hour.
"They've brought in Kerkez for £40million. He’s had his first season, it wasn't amazing, but right, you go: 'OK, Iraola’s come in from Bournemouth, he knows him, he's still our left-back. Andy Robertson moved on, we had another left-back on loan, so we're probably not going to spend another £40million on another. He's our left-back, let him have another year'."
Neville questions summer transfer strategy
Despite spending heavily in the summer market, Liverpool completely ignored their full-back areas. The club invested massive funds elsewhere, bringing in the likes of Bradley Barcola for £106m and Jeremy Jacquet for £55m, alongside four other additions.
Gary Neville admitted he was left baffled by that recruitment strategy. He suggested the defensive vulnerabilities of both Kerkez and Frimpong were already glaringly obvious during the previous campaign.
"The two full-backs, it was quite clear at the start of last season when you watched them for five or six matches, that defensively they weren’t going to be quite at the level to do it," Neville explained. "I'm stunned. We talk about 'will Arsenal regret not bringing in a forward' – will Liverpool regret not bringing in a couple of full-backs?"
- Getty Images Sport
Iraola must find defensive solutions quickly
The Reds will look to secure their first Premier League victory of the season in their next fixture. They travel to Portman Road to face newly promoted Ipswich Town, where the spotlight will undoubtedly remain on their under-fire full-backs.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting