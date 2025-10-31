Thomas Frank sent Jose Mourinho warning over Tottenham's 'obsession' of playing attacking football

However, while the numbers prove to be great reading, Frank’s brand of football is yet to win over the Tottenham faithful. And while praising his "transformative and positive" impact since replacing Postecoglou, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher predicts it will take a little while longer for the fanbase to warm to Frank, unless he can get his team playing on the front foot more.

Citing how previous Spurs managers Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo struggled to win over fans with their pragmatic styles of play, Carragher wrote in The Telegraph: "Spurs fans like what they are seeing with the team’s improved results. For the time being, Frank’s pragmatic approach is probably more tolerated than adored.

"My instincts are that the relationship between Frank and his new fanbase will be a slow burner.

"For the past two years it felt as though many Spurs supporters were being blinded by the idea of what they were trying to be rather than what they actually were – a team far too easy to expose.

"During my lifetime, the Spurs fanbase have been one of the most obsessed about insisting their team play in a certain way. They never took to Jose Mourinho or Nuno Espirito Santo for that reason.

"The desire to play beautiful football is hardly exclusive to Spurs. Every top club in the world wants to play a technically brilliant style, although, for the majority, trophy-winning football trumps being regarded as one of the most attractive teams."