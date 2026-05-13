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James Tavernier almost denied Rangers farewell as bust-up with coach Danny Rohl ends with captain leaving Ibrox ahead of Hibs clash
A breakdown in communication at Ibrox
According to The Scottish Sun, the veteran right-back's long-standing association with the Glasgow giants was set to end on a high, but events took a sour turn on the final home matchday of the season. It is understood that a significant "rammy" occurred when Tavernier discovered he was not part of the starting XI for the match against Hibs. The defender had intended to use the occasion as a formal send-off in front of his wife and children.
Following a sharp exchange with Rohl, Tavernier reportedly addressed his team-mates during a pre-match meeting before storming out of the stadium. The initial fallout was so severe that the 34-year-old was not expected to return for the evening's proceedings, leaving his planned Ibrox goodbye in total tatters as team news confirmed his absence from the squad.
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An unexpected end to a decade of service
The tension comes just weeks after Tavernier surprised the club's hierarchy by announcing his departure. While the modern-day great had more than a decade of service under his belt, club officials were believed to be preparing for further contract talks when the captain went public with his decision. The timing adds a layer of friction to a relationship that has become increasingly strained in the final weeks of the campaign.
The 3-1 Old Firm defeat to Celtic on Sunday appeared to be a turning point, with Rohl opting to substitute the skipper during the derby. Tavernier was mocked by the Parkhead faithful as he left the pitch, with many Hoops supporters sensing it was his final taste of the fixture. That substitution appears to have set the stage for the selection drama that unfolded ahead of the Hibs game.
Emotional U-turn and pitch-side presentation
Despite the initial reports of him leave the ground in a rage, the situation took another dramatic twist just minutes before kick-off. Tavernier made a late arrival back at Ibrox to ensure he could acknowledge the fans who have supported him since 2015. He appeared on the pitch to a warm reception, joined by club legend John Greig for a special presentation marking his incredible contribution to the club.
The emotion of the day was clear as the defender, who has scored 144 goals in 562 appearances, was seen visibly wiping away tears. Having captained the side to their historic 55th league title under Steven Gerrard in 2021, and winning both the Scottish Cup and League Cup, his status as a Hall of Fame inductee was celebrated by the Ibrox crowd despite the internal friction with the coaching staff.
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The captain’s final words on his exit
Tavernier had previously laid out his reasons for leaving in a heartfelt statement to the fanbase. He said: "To the fans, my teammates and all the staff at the club. After a lot of thought, I’ve made the decision that this will be my final season at the club. This hasn’t been an easy decision. This club has been a huge part of my life and my family's over the past 11 years. It’s given me so much, both on and off the pitch and from the moment I arrived, I’ve always tried to give everything I had to represent it in the right way."
Reflecting on his tenure as leader of the squad, he added: "To have had the honour of being made captain of this club since 2018 is something I will always be incredibly proud of. Leading this team out, wearing the armband and being trusted in that role has meant more to me than I can properly put into words. We’ve shared the highs and the lows together and some truly incredible moments along the way."