The midfielder made his way in Germany, and he's optimistic this second go at European soccer will drive his career forward

Before every game at St. Pauli's Millerntor-Stadion, "Hell's Bells" by AC-DC rings out. It's a harrowing welcome for visiting players. As the song's famous church bell tolls, the players step onto the field and into an environment unlike many in the world.

It was at that precise moment, as those bells told, that James Sands realized what he'd stepped into. The U.S. international had played at legendary stadiums before. He'd played at the Ibrox while with Rangers and, just as notably, at Celtic Park as a visitor. He'd featured in Champions League atmospheres. Back in the U.S., his time with NYCFC saw him play at less rowdy, but equally historic venues noted for their baseball success like Yankee Stadium.

But this? This was different. Those bells, that atmosphere, made him feel something, and it didn't take long.

"That first game that you're part of, and for me, that was against Frankfurt, who is a top team," Sands said. "You're walking out or running out onto that field for warmups and you just get this sense that you're at a very special club. It's very cool to be a part of. That was a clear experience for me."

Sands is only a few weeks into his St. Pauli experience, and it's clear that those bells have only spurred him on. The American midfielder has lept right into the club's starting XI, helping St. Pauli pick up points in three of his last four starts to push for Bundesliga survival. This stretch is key for St. Pauli, who are fighting for Bundesliga survival at 14th place, but it may be even more important for Sands given what's at stake.

This is Sands' second crack at Europe and, with a World Cup around the corner, it will be a defining one. Sands' move to St. Pauli is only a six-month loan deal. After that - who knows? Sands is pushing for a World Cup spot and, perhaps, a European home. So much will be decided by how he plays over these next few months in Germany's top flight.

"Going into it, I knew I'd have to be just open and ready to adapt to new things," he said of his experience so far. "Fortunately, I think I've done that pretty well so far. I think that speaks a lot to how quickly my teammates and the coaches here have helped me get on board with things. It's a very good group here. We're really building in the right direction. You always have natural difficulties at the beginning, but I think I've been able to push through a lot of those. It's been going well so far."