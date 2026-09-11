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Switzerland v Colombia: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

James Rodriguez returns to Colombia as Atletico Nacional complete shock transfer for former Real Madrid star

Transfers
J. Rodriguez
Atletico Nacional
Real Madrid
Primera A

Former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich playmaker James Rodriguez has completed a sensational return to Colombian domestic football by signing for Atletico Nacional. The 35-year-old national team captain arrives on a free transfer, penning an initial one-year contract with an option to extend following his recent departure from MLS outfit Minnesota United.

  • Playmaker seals homeland return

    Nacional pulled off a major coup in the transfer market by officially announcing the signing of James right at the deadline for free-agent registrations. The Colombia captain agreed an initial one-year contract with an option to extend with the Antioquia-based giants. The switch represents only the second Colombian top-flight club of his career, having made his professional debut with Envigado back in 2006.


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    Club hails monumental capture

    Nacional's hierarchy confirmed the attacking midfielder's arrival through an emotional post on their official social media channels on Thursday evening.

    Announcing the capture of the marquee signing, the club released an official statement on X: "This isn't just an announcement. This is the result of working out of pure love for this team. Daily, relentless work carried out silently by so many people to make Nacional greater every single day. When a club works solely for the club, greatness isn't just talk—it's the natural result."

    Capping off an announcement that sent shockwaves through South American football, Nacional added: "You trusted. You believed. It was inevitable. James Rodriguez is Atletico Nacional. The greatest to the greatest."

  • Negotiations conducted total secrecy

    Prior to committing his future to Medellin, the 35-year-old had been strongly linked with a move to Italian Serie B side Avellino. James had remained unattached since July, having brought a brief eight-game spell at Minnesota to an end following Colombia's run to the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup. Nacional's ability to negotiate and seal the agreement entirely under the radar makes it one of the most stunning transfer coups in Colombian football history.

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  • Switzerland v Colombia: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Match fitness tops agenda

    James will focus on swiftly rebuilding his match fitness after not playing competitively since featuring for Colombia on the international stage in early July. The arrival of the former World Cup Golden Boot winner is set to inject elite vision into Nacional's attack as they mount a push for the Categoria Primera A title. How quickly the playmaker integrates into the tactical set-up will be closely watched by supporters throughout the campaign.

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
Primera A
Atletico Nacional crest
Atletico Nacional
NAC
Aguilas Doradas crest
Aguilas Doradas
AGD