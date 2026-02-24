James Milner admits he thought career was over after horror injury before breaking Premier League record

The severity of the injury was such that Milner was unable to put any weight on his leg for half a year. The surgery resulted in nerve damage to a tendon, leading to a grim outlook during his rehabilitation sessions. Reflecting on the dark days of his recovery, Milner admitted that even those closest to him in the medical department expected him to call time on his playing days. The mental and physical toll of the recovery process made the prospect of breaking Barry's long-standing record feel like a distant, impossible dream while he watched from the stands.

“I think probably December of last season, I think even Sean [Duggan, Brighton physio] said himself he thought I would maybe come in for two weeks and say: ‘That’s me done’,” Milner revealed. “It was pretty unlikely at that time [that I would break the appearance record] to be honest, but I was fortunate to have good people around me. People who believed in me and a good group of players who I am playing with.”