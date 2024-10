James Maddison compared 17-year-old Mikey Moore to Neymar after his excellent display for Tottenham against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Moore dazzled throughout AZ win

Spurs won 1-0 in Europa League

Moore compared to Brazil icon Neymar Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below