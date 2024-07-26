Another Jadon Sancho twist?! Man Utd star's future remains up in the air despite Erik ten Hag apology, with PSG hovering

Getty/GOALSoham MukherjeeAnother Jadon Sancho twist?! Man Utd star's future remains up in the air despite Erik ten Hag apology, with PSG hoveringJadon SanchoManchester UnitedTransfersPremier LeagueParis Saint-GermainLigue 1LiverpoolJadon Sancho could reportedly still leave Manchester United as his future remains up in the air with Paris Saint-Germain keen to sign him.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSancho has been welcomed back by Ten HagYet the winger could leave Old TraffordLiverpool and PSG are potential options for the playerArticle continues below