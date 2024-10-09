Newcastle United FC v Manchester City FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

Jack Grealish reveals new goal celebration plans after Man City and England star becomes a dad for the first time

J. GrealishManchester CityEnglandPremier League

England and Manchester City star Jack Grealish is plotting a new goal celebration to mark the birth of his baby daughter Mila.

  • Grealish announced birth of first child
  • Winger with England ahead of Nations League games
  • Has prepared a new celebration for his daughter
