Ivan Toney arrested over alleged headbutt inside London nightclub as police escort England & Al-Ahli star out in handcuffs

The Sun has obtained footage of Toney being escorted out of a trendy London nightspot by local police forces. Trouble is said to have been sparked when a fan grabbed at the former Brentford frontman in a bid to take a selfie.

A witness told The Sun: “He walked past a table of a group of lads. One of them recognised him and said, ‘Oh, it’s Ivan Toney’ and tried to put his hands around his neck to get a photo with him. And then Toney has said, ‘Get off me, get off me’ and ended up headbutting one of the guys.”

