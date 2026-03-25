"I'm really looking forward to playing a match like this. I don't know if you can feel the pressure, but the whole team is ready," he told Sky before the press conference.





"I arrived in Italy a week early; as soon as I heard I had a few days off in Saudi Arabia, I spoke to the manager and we arranged for me to come to Florence to train at Coverciano. It seemed logical and right to be available earlier; I have to thank the manager, but also the two fitness coaches who have been working with me over the last few days."





"I don’t know if ‘pressure’ is the word I’d use. I’ve been really keen to play this match ever since the one against Norway in Milan. We want to show everyone that we’re ready, because it’s the truth: the team is doing brilliantly and we want to prove we’re ready for a decisive challenge."





"We know this is a match where the team with the most determination will win. It’ll be a hard-fought affair; we’ll have to battle right to the end: we’re playing at home, and the Bergamo stadium really gets behind you. We need to stay calm, do what we’ve been doing in training, and go out there to win the match. There’s no other result than victory."



