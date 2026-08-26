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Italy approach Santos wonderkid Robinho Jr. as international tug-of-war with Brazil begins over 18-year-old winger
Azzurri approach Santos prodigy
According to ESPN Brazil, the Italian Football Federation has initiated contact with the representatives of Santos forward Robinho Jr. to sound out a prospective call-up to the Azzurri youth setup. The 18-year-old is in the final stages of claiming Italian citizenship through maternal descent via his mother, Vivian.
- Fotoarena
Brazil monitor teenage prospect
The report adds that the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is also keeping close tabs on the winger's development. CBF staff visited the CT Rei Pele training ground in July to collect data and take kit measurements after shortlisting him for the Under-20 squad ahead of friendlies against Bolivia. Although he ultimately missed out on the final selection, the teenager remains firmly on the radar of both federations.
Famous lineage sparks interest
Robinho Jr. is the son of former Brazil international Robinho, who earned 100 caps and scored 28 goals for the Selecao between 2003 and 2017. After breaking into the senior Santos setup last year, the attacker has made 12 competitive appearances under head coach Cuca in 2026. He is now seeking more regular first-team minutes to accelerate his development.
- Sports Press Photo
European loan search begins
The teenager has been omitted from Santos' Copa do Brasil quarter-final first leg against Palmeiras after the club granted him permission to travel to Europe. He is using the trip to finalise his dual-citizenship paperwork and evaluate potential loan suitors before the transfer window closes. A resolution on his immediate club destination is expected in the coming days as the international battle over his future unfolds.
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