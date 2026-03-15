After four years, Niklas Süle is leaving BVB as his contract expires at the end of this season. Borussia Dortmund announced the departure last week, and former international Dietmar Hamann can well understand this decision.
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"It was a complete let-down": Dietmar Hamann delivers a scathing verdict on BVB's star player
In his role as a pundit for Sky, he had some strong words to say about the centre-back’s time at the Bundesliga’s second-placed side: “He joined on a free transfer, apparently became one of Dortmund’s highest earners, and it has to be said quite clearly: it was nothing but a disappointment.”
Süle moved to Dortmund on a free transfer from FC Bayern in 2022, but rarely lived up to the high expectations there. This was partly because the centre-back was repeatedly sidelined by physical problems. He made 108 appearances for BVB, scoring three goals and providing five assists.
Dortmund recently also announced the departures of Julian Brandt and Salih Özcan. The statement regarding Süle read: "After four years in black and yellow, Niklas Süle’s time with Borussia Dortmund will come to an end this summer. BVB and Süle have mutually agreed on this."
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Niklas Süle's future remains uncertain following his departure from BVB
It remains to be seen what the future holds for the 49-time German international this summer. His agent, Volker Struth, certainly thinks highly of his client. On the Bild podcast ‘Phrasenmäher’ in early March, he explained: “Let’s not kid ourselves: things have been a bit bumpy, especially over the last year. Niki has long had a reputation for not being the model professional – even though he has won many titles and played in big games throughout his career. As far as potential is concerned, he remains the best German centre-back in my view."
It is therefore also extremely “unlikely” that his client will retire this summer. “I believe he has made it his mission to really enjoy football again and not to end his career like this.”
Süle has missed 20 competitive matches this season alone due to minor injuries; among other things, muscle injuries, foot injuries and, most recently, a thigh injury have repeatedly sidelined him. As a result, he has made just ten appearances under manager Niko Kovac, during which he provided one assist.
Expiring contracts at BVB
Player Position Age Niklas Süle Defender 30 Salih Özcan Midfield 28 Julian Brandt Midfield 29 years